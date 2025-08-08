AI shared diet plan, suicide methods, self-harm tactics

Researchers got around ChatGPT's safety filters by asking questions as if they were for a "friend" or a school project.

This led the chatbot to share a 1-month alternating calorie cycle plan with days of 800, 500, 300, and 0 calories, so-called "safe" ways to self-harm, and even suicide plans.

The head of CCDH called the AI's safeguards "barely there," warning it could actually make things worse for vulnerable teens.