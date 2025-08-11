Next Article
iQOO 15 to debut soon, tease reveals gaming focus
iQOO has officially teased its next flagship, the iQOO 15, expected to launch in China soon.
The phone is rumored to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a sharp 2K display, and a huge 7,000mAh battery—making it look like a serious contender for gamers and power users.
The iQOO 15 Pro is also set to debut alongside.
Gaming focus and battery life
iQOO has been hyping up the phone's gaming chops lately.
During a livestream, product manager Galan V playfully hinted at sending actress Zhao Lusi the new device—a moment fans loved.
Plus, at next year's ChinaJoy Honor of Kings tournament (ChinaJoy 2025), gamers will have a chance to use the iQOO 15.
If you're into mobile gaming or just want all-day battery life, this one might be worth watching.