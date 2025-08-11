Next Article
Google Wallet now requires your location to show detailed receipts
Starting late July 2025, Google Wallet users will have to turn on "Precise location" in the app to see detailed receipts.
This includes things like store names, addresses, and maps—stuff that used to show up by default.
Skip it, and you'll only get the basics: amount, date, and transaction ID.
Old receipts stay as they are
Only new purchases after you enable location access will show those extra details; your old receipts stay as they are.
To help with the switch, Google Wallet now pops up a reminder if your receipt is missing map info, making it easy to update your settings if you want those details back.