Disney+ and Hulu are merging into 1 platform

Disney is making a big move: by 2026, Hulu will be fully merged into Disney+, so you'll find all your favorite shows and movies in one place. The standalone Hulu app is going away, and the transition starts this fall when Hulu takes over the Star hub for international users.

One platform for all your streaming needs Disney's aiming to build a unique entertainment destination, blending Disney classics with Hulu's general entertainment, plus live sports and news—all on one platform.

This should make streaming simpler and more fun, while also helping Disney compete with Netflix and Amazon.

Live TV merger with Fubo Hulu's live TV service will team up with Disney's sports streamer Fubo in a new joint venture mostly owned by Disney.

You'll still have the option to subscribe to just Hulu or Disney+ if you want.