GPT-5 isn't friendly enough, users say
OpenAI's Sam Altman is worried that some people are getting a little too attached to AI like GPT, even sharing personal info or forming deeper bonds than with past tech.
While most folks know where to draw the line, Altman pointed out that vulnerable users might blur those boundaries.
Users aren't loving the latest model
Many users aren't loving GPT-5, calling it less friendly and more robotic compared to the older GPT-4o.
Things got worse when OpenAI briefly took away access to GPT-4o, making chats feel less interactive.
OpenAI has since upped message limits on GPT-5 and brought back GPT-4o for Pro subscribers—but free users still feel left out.