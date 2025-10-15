ChatGPT to soon feel more human-like, lose some restrictions
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just revealed that ChatGPT will soon feel more human-like and less restricted for most users, thanks to a new update coming in a few weeks.
This shift follows a period of tight controls meant to protect users' mental health.
New chatbot personalities on the way
Altman explained, "We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues."
Now, with better tools in place, OpenAI feels ready to ease up on those limits.
The update will bring new chatbot personalities that behave more like what people liked about 4o, and by December, verified adults will be able to access age-gated content like erotica.
OpenAI tries to strike a balance
People are hoping for more genuine, enjoyable chats with ChatGPT, but some worry about losing important safety guardrails.
OpenAI is trying to strike a balance—giving adults more freedom while still protecting the small percentage at serious risk.