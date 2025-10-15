Malla Reddy, Google launch AI, cloud training for 50,000 students

The Malla Reddy Group of Institutions in Hyderabad has joined forces with Google to roll out a massive AI and cloud training program, launched this week by Telangana Governor Dr. Jishnu Dev Varma. The goal? To train over 50,000 students in artificial intelligence and cloud computing—making it one of India's most ambitious private-sector digital education rollouts this year.

Digital campus launched at Maisammaguda campus The new "Digital Campus on Google Cloud" just opened at Malla Reddy's Maisammaguda campus.

Students will get hands-on experience with Google Cloud's AI and cloud curriculum, plus industry-ready Google certifications integrated into the academic framework alongside their conventional degree programs.

Initiative to help students get better jobs This initiative is all about helping students land better jobs and spark innovation.

By giving them real-world digital skills, it lines up with Telangana's push for a future-ready workforce and opens up new career paths in tech.