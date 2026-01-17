ChatGPT to start showing ads

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, is testing a new advertising feature in its free version for US users. The move comes as the company looks for ways to monetize its 800 million monthly users and fund its commitment to AI infrastructure over the next eight years. The new feature will show ads based on user interactions with ChatGPT, like product recommendations or travel suggestions.

Subscription details New subscription tier and ad policy Along with the ad feature, OpenAI is also launching a new $8-per-month "Go" subscription tier. This will offer enhanced features like extended memory and more image generation capabilities. However, unlike the existing "Plus" ($20/month) and Pro ($200/month) plans, this new tier will show ads to its subscribers. The company has clarified that Plus, Pro users, and its business customers won't see these advertisements in their ChatGPT interactions.

Data privacy Stance on user data and ad personalization OpenAI has assured users that it won't sell their data or conversations to advertisers. The company also gives an option to disable ad personalization based on chat interactions. However, the move of inserting ads into chatbot conversations could be controversial considering the personal nature of these discussions. This will put more pressure on OpenAI to avoid recommending potentially dangerous or harmful products through its ads.

Ad approach Advertising strategy and user trust The ads will appear at the end of ChatGPT's responses to user queries, clearly labeled as "sponsored." OpenAI has stressed that these ads won't influence the answers provided by ChatGPT. The company said users "need to trust that ChatGPT's responses are driven by what's objectively useful." This is part of its strategy to make ChatGPT an integral part of daily life, possibly encouraging users to upgrade to a paid subscription.

Future prospects Future plans and user age restrictions OpenAI has also said it won't serve ads to users who have identified themselves as, or who it believes are, under 18. The company uses AI to estimate users' ages based on their conversations and usage habits. This is part of its broader strategy to develop new experiences over time that users find more helpful and relevant than traditional ads.