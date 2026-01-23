Childhood ADHD traits tied to more health problems later in life

Higher ADHD traits = higher risk of multiple conditions

Those with strong ADHD traits had 14% higher odds of developing two or more chronic illnesses as adults (odds ratio 1.14); the estimated probabilities were 42.1% versus 37.5%, a 4.6%-point difference.

Factors like smoking, stress, and higher BMI partly explained this link.

The study used parent and teacher surveys—not formal diagnoses—to spot ADHD traits early on.