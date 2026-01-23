Childhood ADHD traits tied to more health problems later in life
A long-term study tracking over 10,000 people found that kids with higher ADHD traits at age 10 were more likely to face serious health issues—like migraines, back pain, diabetes, epilepsy, and even cancer—by their mid-40s.
Higher ADHD traits = higher risk of multiple conditions
Those with strong ADHD traits had 14% higher odds of developing two or more chronic illnesses as adults (odds ratio 1.14); the estimated probabilities were 42.1% versus 37.5%, a 4.6%-point difference.
Factors like smoking, stress, and higher BMI partly explained this link.
The study used parent and teacher surveys—not formal diagnoses—to spot ADHD traits early on.
Women may be hit harder
The connection between childhood ADHD traits and adult physical disability was stronger for women than men.
Researchers say focusing on changeable habits throughout life could help reduce these health gaps for people with ADHD.