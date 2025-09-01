China aims to dominate brain-computer interface tech by 2030
China has recently rolled out a bold plan to take the top spot in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology by 2030.
Announced in July, the policy pushes for big breakthroughs and aims to develop a globally competitive industry by 2030.
What are BCIs?
BCIs let your brain talk directly to devices—think moving a cursor or controlling an app with your thoughts.
Chinese teams have already made progress with implants that read brain signals.
The new plan focuses on innovating everything from chips to software, making sure these technologies meet global standards.
Roadmap's impact on daily life and industry
China's roadmap goes beyond medical uses; it includes wearables that can spot if drivers are getting drowsy or help keep workers safe in risky jobs.
By 2030, expect BCIs to show up in healthcare, consumer gadgets, and even factories—potentially changing how we interact with tech every day.