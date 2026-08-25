China commits $20 billion to robotics and AI global leadership
China is going all-in on robotics and artificial intelligence, with a massive $20 billion investment aimed at taking the global lead.
The country already has more than 2 million robots in use, more than anywhere else.
China's shrinking population drives factory automation
Facing a shrinking population and an aging workforce (the country will also lose nearly 60 million people in the next decade), China's turning to robots for help.
CRP Technology is building robot arms for industrial tasks, while Leapmotors's factory uses robots in assembly and has basically achieved 100% automation in stamping, welding, and painting.
China integrates AI into mass production
China isn't just focused on robot hardware: it wants its AI sector to rival America's.
By integrating advanced intelligence into mass-produced machines, China hopes to secure its spot as a global manufacturing powerhouse.