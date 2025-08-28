Hangzhou, home to DeepSeek, makes AI education compulsory for students

Hangzhou, a major city in China's Zhejiang province and home to AI company DeepSeek , will introduce mandatory artificial intelligence (AI) courses for primary and secondary schools. The move, starting from the new semester, aims to prepare students with knowledge in the rapidly evolving field of AI. The local education bureau has released documents detailing curriculum plans and standards for these courses.

Course structure Integrating AI with existing subjects The AI courses will comprise at least 10 class hours per academic year. Students will learn through a mix of intensive sessions or by integrating AI subjects within information technology and science classes. The schools will have the flexibility to incorporate these projects into their local curriculum, with basic AI activities possibly included in after-school programs.

Ethical education Curriculum for younger students The curriculum for first and second graders will focus on recognizing AI applications and interacting with AI devices. It will also stress the ethical and responsible use of AI, with an emphasis on privacy protection. For third and fourth graders, the course will teach them to use AI tools to collect text, images, and audio for school assignments or daily tasks.