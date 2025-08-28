Next Article
NVIDIA's new 'robot brain' is 7.5x faster than its predecessor
NVIDIA recently launched the Jetson AGX Thor—a supercharged "robot brain" built for developers dreaming up smarter robots.
Priced at $3,499, it packs Blackwell GPU power and 128GB memory, making it 7.5 times faster than the last model.
This device is designed to run advanced AI models that help robots handle more complex tasks.
NVIDIA aims to provide tech backbone for robot manufacturers
Instead of building its own robots, NVIDIA wants to be the tech backbone for everyone else's bots.
Their chips—and the supporting software ecosystem—are already being used by heavyweights like Amazon and Meta.
The goal? Give industries like manufacturing and logistics the tools they need to create seriously advanced automation—no robot-building required from NVIDIA itself.