'Jelly ice' can help keep your food fresh
Scientists at the University of California have come up with "jelly ice," a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional ice.
Made from gelatin that traps water in tiny pores, it chills almost as well as regular ice (about 80%) but doesn't leak when it melts.
It addresses key challenges in keeping food fresh and could be especially useful in places where water is scarce.
Beyond food storage, it could help out in biotech labs
Jelly ice was originally designed to stop meltwater from messing up seafood displays, but it's fully compostable and free of microplastics—unlike most cold packs.
Beyond food storage, it could help out in biotech labs and shipping too.
The team is already working on bringing jelly ice to market and even exploring other natural materials for future sustainable products.