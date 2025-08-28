'Jelly ice' can help keep your food fresh Technology Aug 28, 2025

Scientists at the University of California have come up with "jelly ice," a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional ice.

Made from gelatin that traps water in tiny pores, it chills almost as well as regular ice (about 80%) but doesn't leak when it melts.

It addresses key challenges in keeping food fresh and could be especially useful in places where water is scarce.