SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket makes historic 30th flight
SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster B1067 made history on August 28, 2025, by flying for the 30th time—more than any other orbital rocket ever.
This mission launched from Kennedy Space Center and delivered 28 new Starlink satellites to orbit, all part of SpaceX's push to get more people online around the world.
B1067 didn't just fly--it nailed its landing
B1067 didn't just fly—it nailed its landing at sea on the SpaceX drone ship named 'A Shortfall of Gravitas,' showing off how reusable rockets are changing space travel.
With over 8,200 Starlink satellites now circling Earth, SpaceX is making internet access possible in places that never had it before. It's a big step for tech and for connecting people everywhere.