B1067 didn't just fly—it nailed its landing at sea on the SpaceX drone ship named 'A Shortfall of Gravitas,' showing off how reusable rockets are changing space travel.

With over 8,200 Starlink satellites now circling Earth, SpaceX is making internet access possible in places that never had it before. It's a big step for tech and for connecting people everywhere.