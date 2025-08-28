Pixel 10 series goes on sale in India: Check prices

Google 's new Pixel 10 series is now available for purchase in India. The lineup includes the standard Pixel 10, the high-end Pixel 10 Pro, and the bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL. All three models come with upgraded hardware and longer software support than their predecessors. The phones were unveiled at a global launch event in New York City earlier this month.

Aesthetic appeal Design and display The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL retain the design language of their predecessors but come in new colors: Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Jade. The Pro model packs a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,280x2,856 pixels, while the Pro XL features a 6.8-inch screen with 1,344x2,992 resolution. Both displays offer adaptive refresh rates from 1-120Hz. The vanilla Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60-120Hz.

Photography features Camera specifications The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and another 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies, both models offer a 42MP front-facing camera. The standard Pixel 10 also boasts a triple-camera system, featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 10.5MP selfie camera with autofocus.

Tech specs Tensor G5 processor is common to all Pixel 10 phones The Pixel 10 series is powered by Google's new Tensor G5 processor, which is built by TSMC instead of Samsung like previous generations. Google claims this new chip offers better power efficiency and faster performance than its predecessor, the Tensor G4. The company also says that CPU performance is about 34% faster than before while AI processing has improved by a whopping 60%.

Operating system Other features of Pixel 10 range The Pixel 10 Pro series runs on Android 16 with Google's new Material 3 Expressive UI. All three devices are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. They also support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Ultra-Wideband connectivity. The Titan M2 chip continues to provide security for these devices as part of the Pixel setup. The trio also has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and support fast wired as well as wireless charging (Qi2 standard).