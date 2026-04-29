China pauses new autonomous vehicle licenses after Baidu robotaxis stranded

Baidu stock drops 3.9%

This regulatory timeout is slowing down plans for companies like Baidu, Pony AI, and WeRide. Baidu's stock even dropped 3.9% in Hong Kong.

Despite the bump in the road, experts still expect China's self-driving market to grow big, reaching about $12.2 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, Baidu's Wuhan operations are under investigation, but other companies say their services are running smoothly elsewhere.