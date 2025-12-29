LOADING...
China powers up world's largest liquid-air battery
The plant is located in the Gobi Desert (Representative image)

By Mudit Dube
Dec 29, 2025
02:19 pm
What's the story

China has unveiled the world's largest liquid-air energy storage plant, also known as the Super Air Power Bank. Built by China Green Development Investment Group and developed with the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (TIPC-CAS), this innovative facility is located in the Gobi Desert outside Golmud city. The plant works by compressing and cooling air to -194°C before liquefying it. When released, this liquid expands over 750 times, driving turbines to generate electricity.

Capacity

Super Air Power Bank: A giant in energy storage

The Super Air Power Bank is a massive facility with the capacity to deliver up to 600,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per discharge cycle. It can run continuously for 10 hours, generating some 180 million kWh annually. This amount of energy is enough to power around 30,000 homes every year. The plant will be instrumental in balancing the fluctuations of renewable energy sources.