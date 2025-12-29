The plant is located in the Gobi Desert (Representative image)

China powers up world's largest liquid-air battery

By Mudit Dube 02:19 pm Dec 29, 2025

China has unveiled the world's largest liquid-air energy storage plant, also known as the Super Air Power Bank. Built by China Green Development Investment Group and developed with the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (TIPC-CAS), this innovative facility is located in the Gobi Desert outside Golmud city. The plant works by compressing and cooling air to -194°C before liquefying it. When released, this liquid expands over 750 times, driving turbines to generate electricity.