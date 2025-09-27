World's biggest, most powerful flying wind turbine launched in China

China has successfully launched the world's largest and most powerful airborne wind turbine, a major step toward cheaper and more reliable green energy. The S1500, which is as big as a basketball court and as tall as a 13-story building, is the first of its kind to generate one megawatt (MW) of power during a test flight in China's western Xinjiang region.

Test results 'A critical step toward putting product into real-world use' The test flight of the S1500 involved the assembly in desert conditions, pressure checks, and launch and retrieval in strong winds both day and night. "All planned goals were achieved," said Beijing-based start-up Sawes Energy Technology, one of the project's main developers. Dun Tianrui, CEO and Chief Designer of Sawes Energy Technology, called it "a critical step toward putting the product into real-world use."

Innovative technology What are airborne wind turbines? Unlike traditional wind turbines that stand tall on the ground, airborne wind turbines are suspended on helium-filled shells. These shells lift generators into the sky and transmit electricity back down via heavy-duty cables. This innovative technology could revolutionize the clean energy sector by providing a more efficient and reliable source of renewable power.