China 's ultra-large unmanned submersibles, the world's largest of their kind, are not intended to target the US West Coast. This was clarified by Yan Zheping, a leading authority on submersibles and Director of Unmanned Systems at Harbin Engineering University's College of Intelligent Systems Science and Engineering. The clarification came in response to concerns raised by US defense experts over potential vulnerabilities along America's West Coast due to these new drones.

Drone classification World's largest unmanned submersibles China's unmanned submersibles, which were showcased during a military parade last year, are now the world's largest. The two models on display (HSU001 and AJX002) are nearly 20m long. Satellite imagery analyzed by Western media also spotted a secret variant longer than 40m at a naval base, sparking global alarm. These massive vehicles created a new category of drones called extra-extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XXLUUVs), dwarfing America's biggest unmanned underwater vehicle, the 15m "Orca."

Expert warnings US defense experts issue warnings The unprecedented size of China's unmanned submersibles has prompted US defense experts to issue dire warnings about possible vulnerabilities along America's West Coast. Some analysts have even identified Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, and the Panama Canal as potential targets for these drones. However, Yan Zheping's recent peer-reviewed research published last month addresses these concerns by clarifying the strategic purpose of these vessels.

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