Could China's space solar plants be used for military purposes?

China is exploring the military applications of space-based solar power technology, a senior scientist has revealed. Duan Baoyan, a key architect of China's "Zhuri" space solar power project, recently published a paper in Scientia Sinica Informationis. In it, he described how his team had modified the design of this massive orbital infrastructure to serve a variety of functions beyond energy transmission.

Dual purpose Military applications of space solar power technology The revamped design of the space solar power system, according to Duan, is capable of supporting a wide range of tasks. These include communication, navigation, reconnaissance, interference, and remote control. This dual-use capability highlights the potential for space-based solar power technology to be used not just for civilian energy needs but also for military purposes such as surveillance and electronic warfare.

Technological advancements Need for steerable microwave beams Duan, a professor of electromechanical engineering at Xidian University in Xi'an and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, stressed on the need for extremely narrow and accurately steerable microwave beams. These beams would be used to transmit energy from space to ground over long distances. While these capabilities are primarily aimed at improving wireless power transmission efficiency and accuracy, they could theoretically allow targeted signal transmission for military communication purposes.

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