Could China's space solar plants be used for military purposes?
What's the story
China is exploring the military applications of space-based solar power technology, a senior scientist has revealed. Duan Baoyan, a key architect of China's "Zhuri" space solar power project, recently published a paper in Scientia Sinica Informationis. In it, he described how his team had modified the design of this massive orbital infrastructure to serve a variety of functions beyond energy transmission.
Dual purpose
Military applications of space solar power technology
The revamped design of the space solar power system, according to Duan, is capable of supporting a wide range of tasks. These include communication, navigation, reconnaissance, interference, and remote control. This dual-use capability highlights the potential for space-based solar power technology to be used not just for civilian energy needs but also for military purposes such as surveillance and electronic warfare.
Technological advancements
Need for steerable microwave beams
Duan, a professor of electromechanical engineering at Xidian University in Xi'an and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, stressed on the need for extremely narrow and accurately steerable microwave beams. These beams would be used to transmit energy from space to ground over long distances. While these capabilities are primarily aimed at improving wireless power transmission efficiency and accuracy, they could theoretically allow targeted signal transmission for military communication purposes.
Global position
China among top countries in space-based solar power development
China is among the top countries in space-based solar power development. Unlike ground-based solar panels, which are affected by weather, seasons and day-night cycles, space-based systems can harness sunlight almost continuously. The energy is converted into electricity in orbit and transmitted as a microwave beam to Earth where it is received by antennas and converted back into power.