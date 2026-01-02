Starlink satellites pose 'safety and security' risks, China warns

Accusations

China accuses Starlink of ignoring airspace and laws

The Chinese representative also accused "certain low Earth orbit constellations," including Starlink, of ignoring countries' airspace and laws. These satellites were allegedly used for military reconnaissance as well as by terrorist and separatist groups. The comments came just after a senior executive from Starlink revealed that one of its satellites almost collided with a newly launched Chinese satellite due to lack of coordination from the latter's side.