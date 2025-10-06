China's AI race: Chip shortages stall progress amid US restrictions Technology Oct 06, 2025

China's top AI models—like DeepSeek v3 and Moonshot AI's Kimi K2—are holding their own against Western tech, but there's a catch: US restrictions on NVIDIA chips have made it tough for them to keep up since April.

To stay in the game, Chinese firms are focusing on open-source releases and squeezing more performance out of what hardware they have.