BytePe's new iPhone 17 series plan costs just ₹2,500/month Technology Oct 06, 2025

BytePe, started by former Flipkart exec Jayant Jha, just rolled out a new way to get your hands on premium phones like the iPhone 17 series—no big upfront payment needed.

Instead, you pay a set monthly fee for 12 months. After that, you can swap for the latest device, return it, or keep paying for another year and own it.