BytePe's new iPhone 17 series plan costs just ₹2,500/month
Technology
BytePe, started by former Flipkart exec Jayant Jha, just rolled out a new way to get your hands on premium phones like the iPhone 17 series—no big upfront payment needed.
Instead, you pay a set monthly fee for 12 months. After that, you can swap for the latest device, return it, or keep paying for another year and own it.
Plan includes damage protection and buyback offer
Unlike regular EMIs, BytePe's plan lets you upgrade every year and comes with built-in damage protection.
There's also a buyback offer of up to 50% after a year or two—so you get some cash back if you switch devices often.
It's especially handy if you don't have a credit card or just want predictable costs and insurance bundled in.