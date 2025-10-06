First supermoon of 2025, the Harvest Moon, rises tonight
What's the story
The first supermoon of 2025, known as the Harvest Moon, will grace the night sky tonight. It will be the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, which this year falls on September 22. The Harvest Moon is a cultural symbol of the harvest season and is celebrated by many societies around the world. This year's lunar spectacle will be particularly special as it coincides with a meteor shower.
Observation guide
Peak illumination at 11:48pm ET
The Harvest Supermoon will rise in the eastern sky at 6:55pm ET today and set at 8:05am ET tomorrow. It will be nearly full from the evening of October 6 through October 7. The Moon is expected to reach peak illumination at around 11:48pm ET tonight (early October 7 in UTC). For best views, experts recommend observing shortly after moonrise or near moonset when it appears larger due to an atmospheric effect called 'moon illusion.'
Lunar details
More supermoons coming up in 2025
A 'supermoon' occurs when a full moon coincides with perigee, the point in its elliptical orbit where it is closest to Earth. It appears up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than a normal full moon. The Harvest Moon will be followed by two more supermoons in 2025: November 5 (Beaver Supermoon) and December 4 (Cold Moon Supermoon).