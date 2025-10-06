A supermoon appears up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than a normal full moon

First supermoon of 2025, the Harvest Moon, rises tonight

By Mudit Dube 02:50 pm Oct 06, 202502:50 pm

The first supermoon of 2025, known as the Harvest Moon, will grace the night sky tonight. It will be the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, which this year falls on September 22. The Harvest Moon is a cultural symbol of the harvest season and is celebrated by many societies around the world. This year's lunar spectacle will be particularly special as it coincides with a meteor shower.