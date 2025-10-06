Why women live longer than men on average

Genetics, lifestyle, and more

Turns out, genetics and lifestyle both play a part.

Women have two X chromosomes (which helps with longevity), while men are more likely to take health risks like smoking or skipping check-ups.

The study found that females outlive males in nearly three-quarters of mammal species studied.

But here's some good news: the researchers say men could close the gap by making safer choices—think regular health screenings and ditching risky habits.

So, living longer isn't just luck—it's also about how you live!