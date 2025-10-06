Why women live longer than men on average
Here's something interesting: a new study just confirmed that women outlive men by about five years on average.
In the US, this gap was 5.8 years as of 2021—women typically reach 81, while men average 76.
And it's not just humans; this pattern shows up in most mammal species too!
The research comes from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and was published in Science Advances.
Genetics, lifestyle, and more
Turns out, genetics and lifestyle both play a part.
Women have two X chromosomes (which helps with longevity), while men are more likely to take health risks like smoking or skipping check-ups.
The study found that females outlive males in nearly three-quarters of mammal species studied.
But here's some good news: the researchers say men could close the gap by making safer choices—think regular health screenings and ditching risky habits.
So, living longer isn't just luck—it's also about how you live!