China's Landspace plans 1st orbital flight of ZhuQue-3 in December
Landspace, a Chinese aerospace company, is planning the first orbital flight of its ZhuQue-3 reusable rocket in November or December 2025.
After passing key engine and fueling tests, ZhuQue-3 is on track to launch soon.
The rocket is designed for up to 20 flights and aims to cut launch costs by as much as 90% thanks to vertical landings using grid fins and landing legs.
Rocket can carry nearly 12 tons to low Earth orbit
ZhuQue-3 is a massive 66 meters tall, powered by nine methane-oxygen engines that break records for Chinese commercial rockets.
The first version (Block 1) can carry up to nearly 12 tons to low Earth orbit if used only once, or eight tons if the booster is recovered.
Landspace aims to help China grab bigger slice of market
A more powerful Block 2 version is coming, boosting payloads even higher—to levels comparable with SpaceX's Falcon 9.
Landspace hopes proving reusability will help China grab a bigger slice of the global space launch market.
All eyes are on whether the company can deliver when it counts.