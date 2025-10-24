China's Landspace plans 1st orbital flight of ZhuQue-3 in December Technology Oct 24, 2025

Landspace, a Chinese aerospace company, is planning the first orbital flight of its ZhuQue-3 reusable rocket in November or December 2025.

After passing key engine and fueling tests, ZhuQue-3 is on track to launch soon.

The rocket is designed for up to 20 flights and aims to cut launch costs by as much as 90% thanks to vertical landings using grid fins and landing legs.