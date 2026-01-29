Chinese AI beats US rivals in Olympiad-level geometry
What's the story
A Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) system has outperformed its American competitors in solving geometry problems at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) level. The breakthrough was reported by researchers from the Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence and Peking University in a study published in Nature Machine Intelligence. The system, dubbed TongGeometry, solved complex geometry problems in less than half the time as its US counterparts while using simpler computational resources.
AI capabilities
TongGeometry: A neuro-symbolic system for geometry problem-solving
TongGeometry is a neuro-symbolic system that can discover, propose, and prove IMO-level geometry problems through principled tree search. The developers of this revolutionary AI said it "functioned more like a coach who both designs training problems and guides solution strategies, rather than merely a student who solves given problems." This unique capability sets TongGeometry apart from existing models that are limited to just solving problems.
Advanced features
TongGeometry's problem generation capabilities
TongGeometry's capabilities aren't just limited to solving problems, it can also generate them. The system was trained on 196 past Olympiad geometry problems and used this data to generate an astonishing 6.7 billion geometry problems that required auxiliary constructions. Three of these generated problems were included in a Chinese national team qualifying exam as well as a top Olympiad in the United States in 2024.