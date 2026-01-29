Chinese AI beats US rivals in Olympiad-level geometry

AI capabilities

TongGeometry: A neuro-symbolic system for geometry problem-solving

TongGeometry is a neuro-symbolic system that can discover, propose, and prove IMO-level geometry problems through principled tree search. The developers of this revolutionary AI said it "functioned more like a coach who both designs training problems and guides solution strategies, rather than merely a student who solves given problems." This unique capability sets TongGeometry apart from existing models that are limited to just solving problems.