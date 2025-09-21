DeepSeek warns its open-source AI models are vulnerable to 'jailbreaking'

DeepSeek evaluated its AI models using industry benchmarks and internal tests. The company's paper in Nature provided more detailed information about these testing protocols, according to Fang Liang, an expert member of China's AI Industry Alliance (AIIA). These tests included "red-team" assessments based on a framework introduced by Anthropic , where testers attempt to make AI models generate harmful speech.

Risk mitigation

Response from Chinese firms

While US AI companies have been vocal about the risks posed by their rapidly advancing models, Chinese firms have been relatively quiet on the matter. However, DeepSeek had previously assessed such risks, including the most severe "frontier risks." The company's proactive approach is similar to that of Anthropic and OpenAI, which have both introduced risk mitigation policies in response to potential threats from their models.