Samsung phones could soon detect early signs of Alzheimer's
Technology
Samsung is developing a new feature for its phones and wearables that might catch early signs of Alzheimer's just by analyzing how you use your device—think app habits, typing speed, sleep, and even messaging patterns.
The idea is to pick up on small changes in your daily routine that could signal cognitive decline.
Research shows tracking daily habits can help identify cognitive decline
Recent studies presented at the IEEE EMBS conference found that tracking things like typing on your phone or walking with a Galaxy Watch could help identify early signs of cognitive decline, with results comparable to hospital-based dementia screening tests.
While this feature isn't coming to the next Galaxy lineup just yet, it hints at a future where your tech could give you an early heads-up about brain health.