Delhi's air quality linked to faster dementia progression

Indian doctors are seeing more confusion, behavioral issues during high pollution days

Indian doctors are noticing more confusion and behavioral issues during high-pollution days, especially among older people.

Experts like Dr. Manjari Tripathi (AIIMS) warn that poor air quality is now a real threat to public health, not just lungs but brains too.

To help protect those at risk—like elders or anyone with existing conditions—doctors recommend using air purifiers at home, wearing N95 masks outside, and eating foods rich in antioxidants.

Dr. Daljit Singh emphasizes the importance of vulnerable groups taking extra care during pollution spikes.