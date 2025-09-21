Delhi's air quality linked to faster dementia progression
Delhi's bad air isn't just about coughs and masks—it could be hurting our brains too.
A recent University of Pennsylvania study found that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is tied to faster dementia and Alzheimer's progression.
Researchers analyzed over 600 brain autopsies from 1999-2022, showing that breathing in polluted air for years was associated with more advanced Alzheimer's disease-related brain changes.
Indian doctors are seeing more confusion, behavioral issues during high pollution days
Indian doctors are noticing more confusion and behavioral issues during high-pollution days, especially among older people.
Experts like Dr. Manjari Tripathi (AIIMS) warn that poor air quality is now a real threat to public health, not just lungs but brains too.
To help protect those at risk—like elders or anyone with existing conditions—doctors recommend using air purifiers at home, wearing N95 masks outside, and eating foods rich in antioxidants.
Dr. Daljit Singh emphasizes the importance of vulnerable groups taking extra care during pollution spikes.