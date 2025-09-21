Next Article
IRCTC to require Aadhaar for online ticket bookings: What's changing
Technology
From October 1, 2025, Indian Railways is making it compulsory to use Aadhaar authentication for booking general reserved train tickets online—but only during the first 15 minutes after bookings open.
The move, announced this week, aims to curb ticket touting and bulk bookings so regular travelers get a fair shot at snagging seats.
How to book tickets
To access this early-bird window, just link your Aadhaar to your IRCTC account—enter your 12-digit number and verify with an OTP.
After those initial 15 minutes, anyone can book as usual (no Aadhaar needed).
For folks booking at railway counters, nothing changes; agents still have a short wait before they can jump in.