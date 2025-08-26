Chinese doctors achieve world's first pig-to-human lung transplant

In a groundbreaking but ultimately unsuccessful experiment, a genetically modified pig lung was transplanted into a brain-dead man. The procedure, which lasted for nine days, was conducted by researchers from Guangzhou Medical University First Affiliated Hospital in China . This is the first time such an attempt has been made on a human subject.

Patient details Patient was brain-dead before transplant The patient, a 39-year-old man who had suffered a brain hemorrhage, was declared brain-dead. After obtaining consent from the man's family, doctors went ahead with the transplant of a pig lung into his body. The findings of this unprecedented procedure were published in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday.

Complications Pig lung had been genetically modified 6 times Post-surgery, the patient was given several medications to prevent infection and organ rejection. The pig lung had also been genetically modified six times, and the donor animal was raised in a sterile environment. However, just a day after the transplant, widespread swelling was observed in the man's body due to possible blood flow issues. Despite some initial signs of recovery, his body began rejecting the organ within days.

Research findings More studies needed before pig lungs can be transplanted The study authors noted that while their research shows pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation is possible, major hurdles like organ rejection and infection still exist. They stressed more studies are needed before this technique could be repeated in clinical trials. The need for donated organs is huge worldwide, with the US alone having twice as many people on waiting lists than those who got transplants last year.