Chinese hackers breach email systems of US congressional staffers
What's the story
In a major cyber-espionage operation dubbed 'Salt Typhoon,' China has reportedly hacked the email accounts of congressional staffers working for key committees in the US House of Representatives. The attack was carried out by Chinese intelligence, who gained access to the email systems used by staffers on the House China Committee and aides linked to other important committees.
Cyber campaign
'Salt Typhoon' operation targets US communications networks
The 'Salt Typhoon' operation is part of a larger, ongoing cyber campaign targeting US communications networks. This campaign is attributed to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS). However, it remains unclear whether the hackers were able to access the personal email accounts of lawmakers themselves.
Security breach
'Salt Typhoon' operation allows access to unencrypted communications
The MSS has been running the 'Salt Typhoon' operation for several years, giving China access to unencrypted phone calls, texts, and voicemails in certain cases. According to reports, 'Salt Typhoon' has intercepted calls of senior US officials over the years. However, neither US nor Chinese authorities have publicly confirmed details of these alleged breaches.