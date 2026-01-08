Chinese hackers breach email systems of US congressional staffers

The 'Salt Typhoon' operation is part of a larger, ongoing cyber campaign targeting US communications networks. This campaign is attributed to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS). However, it remains unclear whether the hackers were able to access the personal email accounts of lawmakers themselves.

Security breach

'Salt Typhoon' operation allows access to unencrypted communications

The MSS has been running the 'Salt Typhoon' operation for several years, giving China access to unencrypted phone calls, texts, and voicemails in certain cases. According to reports, 'Salt Typhoon' has intercepted calls of senior US officials over the years. However, neither US nor Chinese authorities have publicly confirmed details of these alleged breaches.