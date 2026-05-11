This body armor inspired by crocodile scales can deflect projectiles

Innovative approach

Asymmetric structure verified to cause projectile deflection

The research team's findings were published in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Acta Armamentarii. Jiang confirmed in an interview that "the asymmetric structure can indeed cause projectile deflection - that is an experimentally verified result." Instead of the conventional hexagonal ceramic tiles used in composite armor, they created a mosaic of diamond-shaped alumina ceramic units arranged at 45-degree angles. These are bonded with epoxy resin onto an aluminum alloy backing plate for added strength.