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Home / News / Technology News / This body armor inspired by crocodile scales can deflect projectiles
This body armor inspired by crocodile scales can deflect projectiles
The armor is a potential low-cost alternative for lightweight ballistic protection

This body armor inspired by crocodile scales can deflect projectiles

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 11, 2026
05:52 pm
What's the story

Chinese researchers have developed a revolutionary body armor inspired by crocodile scales. The new ceramic armor can deflect projectiles, making it a potential low-cost alternative for lightweight ballistic protection. The team, led by Associate Research Fellow Zhaoxiu Jiang at Ningbo University, based their design on the asymmetric, overlapping scales of crocodile skin that offer protection against predators and other crocs.

Innovative approach

Asymmetric structure verified to cause projectile deflection

The research team's findings were published in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Acta Armamentarii. Jiang confirmed in an interview that "the asymmetric structure can indeed cause projectile deflection - that is an experimentally verified result." Instead of the conventional hexagonal ceramic tiles used in composite armor, they created a mosaic of diamond-shaped alumina ceramic units arranged at 45-degree angles. These are bonded with epoxy resin onto an aluminum alloy backing plate for added strength.

Material advantage

Hardness and low density make it ideal for body armor

The researchers chose ceramic materials for their hardness, high compressive strength, and low density. This combination makes them ideal for use in body armor. The innovative design and material choice of this crocodile-inspired body armor could revolutionize the field of ballistic protection, providing a lightweight yet effective solution to deflect projectiles.

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