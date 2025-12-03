Chinese scientists finally put Einstein vs Bohr quantum debate to the test

How they did it—and what they found

Instead of regular slits, researchers used a single atom as a "movable slit," holding it steady with lasers so it barely budged.

As photons passed by, their paths made the atom recoil differently depending on which way they went.

The results? When photon paths stayed uncertain, sharp interference patterns appeared—just like quantum theory predicts. But when scientists tried to pin down which path was taken, those patterns faded away.

In short: Bohr's view (and modern quantum mechanics) wins this round!

This experiment could help us understand how weird quantum rules turn into everyday physics—and maybe even shape future tech.