Modi government withdraws order to pre-install Sanchar Saathi on smartphones

The Indian government has withdrawn its order mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all smartphones sold in the country. The mandate was withdrawn because the app's user base is already growing rapidly, according to the Centre. They noted that over 1.4 crore people have downloaded the app so far, with more than six lakh downloads in the past 24 hours alone. The government claimed the initial pre-installation order was simply intended to accelerate this process.

App functionality Government's statement on Sanchar Saathi's purpose The government clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app is a secure platform designed to protect citizens from cyber threats. It can be deleted if users wish to do so. The app was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as a security and awareness platform for managing digital identities, reporting suspicious activity, and safeguarding devices against cyber risks.

Privacy debate Opposition's concerns and government's response The government's decision to mandate pre-installation of the app had faced backlash from opposition leaders and civil activists. They raised concerns over potential privacy violations and the possibility of the app being used for surveillance, reminiscent of the 2021 Pegasus spyware scandal. In response, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that snooping was neither possible nor would happen with Sanchar Saathi.

History A look at the Pegasus spyware scandal The Pegasus spyware scandal involves allegations that the Centre used Israeli-made surveillance software by NSO Group to snoop on journalists, opposition leaders, and government officials. Pegasus is a spyware that can infiltrate phones without any user interaction and access data, including messages, camera/microphone, calls, and location. In India, there were 300 alleged targets including Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor. The government neither confirmed nor denied buying/using Pegasus. Also, no conclusive evidence of Pegasus usage has been found by Indian courts.