Chinese scientists unveil 0-carbon-emission direct coal fuel cell technology
Technology
Chinese scientists have unveiled a new tech called the Zero-Carbon-Emission Direct Coal Fuel Cell (ZC-DCFC).
Instead of burning coal, this system turns it straight into electricity using electrochemical reactions, meaning more power with less waste.
ZC-DCFC converts carbon amid scaling challenges
The ZC-DCFC doesn't just boost efficiency; it also traps carbon emissions and transforms them into useful products like synthesis gas or baking soda, rather than polluting the air.
While early results are exciting, scaling up is tough due to high costs and tricky materials, so it might be several decades before we see this tech in action on a large scale.
Still, it's a big step toward cleaner energy from coal.