Chinese scientists unveil 0-carbon-emission direct coal fuel cell technology

ZC-DCFC converts carbon amid scaling challenges

The ZC-DCFC doesn't just boost efficiency; it also traps carbon emissions and transforms them into useful products like synthesis gas or baking soda, rather than polluting the air.

While early results are exciting, scaling up is tough due to high costs and tricky materials, so it might be several decades before we see this tech in action on a large scale.

Still, it's a big step toward cleaner energy from coal.