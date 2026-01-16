This popular PC game is coming to your iPhone
What's the story
Apple has announced the addition of Sid Meier's Civilization VII Arcade Edition to its Apple Arcade platform on February 5, 2026. The game will be available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This marks the first time this popular PC strategy franchise is coming to Apple's subscription gaming service. The new edition offers an opportunity for players to shape their empire's cultural and strategic path through key decisions across different ages of human history.
Game mechanics
Gameplay and controls
The Arcade Edition of Civilization VII will support touch controls on iPhone and iPad, as well as traditional input methods on Mac. This means players can use taps and gestures to move units, manage cities, and navigate menus. The game retains its core structure where players guide a civilization from its early beginnings to a global presence through careful planning over many turns.
Upcoming games
Other titles joining Apple Arcade
Along with Civilization VII Arcade Edition, Apple Arcade will also add three new titles next month. These include Retrocade, a classic arcade collection featuring games like Asteroids and Galaga; Felicity's Door, a rhythm-based adventure game; and I Love Hue Too+, a color-based puzzle game. Each of these additions brings something unique to the service, making it more diverse and exciting for users.
Subscription details
Pricing and accessibility
Apple Arcade costs ₹99 per month in India, with a one-month free trial. The service is also available as part of Apple One Individual and Family plans. A single subscription allows up to six family members to access over 200 ad-free games across supported Apple devices. This makes it an affordable option for families looking for quality gaming content on their devices.