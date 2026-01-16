This popular PC game is coming to your iPhone

Apple has announced the addition of Sid Meier's Civilization VII Arcade Edition to its Apple Arcade platform on February 5, 2026. The game will be available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This marks the first time this popular PC strategy franchise is coming to Apple's subscription gaming service. The new edition offers an opportunity for players to shape their empire's cultural and strategic path through key decisions across different ages of human history.

Game mechanics Gameplay and controls The Arcade Edition of Civilization VII will support touch controls on iPhone and iPad, as well as traditional input methods on Mac. This means players can use taps and gestures to move units, manage cities, and navigate menus. The game retains its core structure where players guide a civilization from its early beginnings to a global presence through careful planning over many turns.

Upcoming games Other titles joining Apple Arcade Along with Civilization VII Arcade Edition, Apple Arcade will also add three new titles next month. These include Retrocade, a classic arcade collection featuring games like Asteroids and Galaga; Felicity's Door, a rhythm-based adventure game; and I Love Hue Too+, a color-based puzzle game. Each of these additions brings something unique to the service, making it more diverse and exciting for users.

