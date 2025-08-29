Next Article
Claude AI will start using your chats to train itself
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, just announced a big policy change: unless you opt out by September 28, 2025, your chats on Claude Free, Pro, or Max will be used to train their AI by default.
If you don't opt out by then, your messages could be stored for up to five years and help shape future versions of Claude.
How to opt out
Want out? Just head to Privacy settings on the Claude website or app and switch off "Help improve Claude."
You'll see a pop-up about these updates if you're already using Claude—new users can set their preference when signing up.
Good news if you're on a commercial plan: this policy doesn't apply to you.