Claude Code introduces weekly usage caps for AI models
Anthropic is rolling out new weekly usage limits for its Claude Code AI tool, starting August 28.
These caps will affect users on the $20/month Pro plan and the $100 or $200/month Max plans.
The goal? To curb nonstop use, account sharing, and reselling that have been putting extra pressure on their servers.
Two new limits added on weekly basis
On top of the current five-hour daily limit, there will now be two weekly caps: one for total usage and another just for the advanced Claude Opus 4 model.
If you're on a Max plan and need more time, you can buy extra at regular API rates.
Anthropic says less than 5% of users will actually hit these new limits—so most people won't notice much difference.
Anthropic is dealing with limited computing resources
Anthropic admits they're dealing with limited computing resources—a problem that's hitting lots of AI platforms lately (think Replit or Anysphere).
They're hoping these changes keep things running smoothly for everyone, and say they're working on better options for longer projects in the future.