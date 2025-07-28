Insta360's new 360-degree camera drone is all about easy flying
Insta360 just launched Antigravity, their first-ever 360-degree camera drone.
Weighing under 249g and shooting in crisp 8K, it's designed for easy flying—no registration needed if you're just having fun.
Launch is set for August 2025.
Antigravity focuses on user-friendly experience
This drone isn't about complicated specs—it's about capturing everything around you with full-sphere video and live streaming straight to your phone or controller.
Built-in sensors handle automated flight and obstacle dodging, while safety features help prevent misuse.
Pricing and availability details
Antigravity stands out by inviting users to help shape future models through an online community—share your ideas, get rewarded if they make the cut.
Pricing is still under wraps until launch, but Insta360 is betting on creativity over complexity.