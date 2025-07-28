Next Article
Google Chrome can now summarize online store reviews
Google just rolled out a handy new feature in Chrome for US desktop users: AI-generated summaries of online store reviews.
Just tap the icon next to a site's address, and you'll see quick highlights about things like product quality and customer service—pulled from trusted sources like TrustPilot, Yotpo, and Bazaarvoice.
Competing with Perplexity's Comet and Amazon's tech
This update is all about making online shopping a bit less risky by helping you spot trustworthy stores faster.
It also shows Google is stepping up its game against browsers like Perplexity's Comet and Amazon's latest tech.
Plus, Google's already working on more AI tools for Chrome—including an assistant to help automate browsing—so expect even smarter features soon.