AI could redefine what it means to contribute, says Altman Technology Jul 28, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently told podcaster Theo Von that as AI gets smarter fast, we need to "redefine what it means to contribute."

He described building AI as a "race," warning that if society can't keep up, more reckless players could take over.

Altman admitted the way AI might change work—and our sense of purpose—is pretty unsettling.