AI could redefine what it means to contribute, says Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently told podcaster Theo Von that as AI gets smarter fast, we need to "redefine what it means to contribute."
He described building AI as a "race," warning that if society can't keep up, more reckless players could take over.
Altman admitted the way AI might change work—and our sense of purpose—is pretty unsettling.
Conversations with AI lack privacy protections
Altman also highlighted that conversations with AI don't have the same privacy protections as talking to your doctor or therapist.
He thinks this lack of confidentiality is something we need to fix as AI becomes more common in daily life.
Altman has often warned about AI risks
Altman has often warned about risks like AI outsmarting humans and shaking up jobs.
He's pushed for stronger privacy rules and urgent regulation, even calling current laws around AI data "very screwed up" given how quickly tech is moving.