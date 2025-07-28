UBTECH's humanoid robot can change its own batteries Technology Jul 28, 2025

UBTECH just dropped the Walker S2, a humanoid robot that can literally change its own batteries—no human help needed.

Launched in 2025, it runs on a 48-volt dual lithium battery system, keeping it walking for two hours or standing for four before needing a swap.

In a recent demo video, the Walker S2 smoothly switched out its drained battery for a fresh one all by itself.