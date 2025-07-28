Next Article
UBTECH's humanoid robot can change its own batteries
UBTECH just dropped the Walker S2, a humanoid robot that can literally change its own batteries—no human help needed.
Launched in 2025, it runs on a 48-volt dual lithium battery system, keeping it walking for two hours or standing for four before needing a swap.
In a recent demo video, the Walker S2 smoothly switched out its drained battery for a fresh one all by itself.
Walker S2 can handle jobs usually done by humans
Walker S2 isn't just about cool battery tricks—it's packed with 20 degrees of freedom and connects via Bluetooth and WiFi.
Built for factories and public spaces, it's designed to handle jobs people usually do.
Its self-managing power makes it a big step forward for robots working alongside humans in real-world settings.