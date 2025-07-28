Next Article
Sturgeon Moon, Perseid meteor shower to overlap in August
August 2025 is bringing a rare double feature for night-sky fans—the Sturgeon Moon and the Perseid meteor shower will overlap.
The full moon peaks early on August 9, lighting up the sky from August 8, but its brightness could make it tougher to spot meteors when the Perseids hit their peak on August 12.
Meteor shower might get washed out by full moon
The Perseids are famous for bright shooting stars, but this year's full moon might wash out all but the brightest fireballs.
Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society suggests heading somewhere dark and remote, especially around midnight to dawn.
He also says July 30 could be your best bet for meteor spotting since there'll be less moonlight and other showers happening at once.