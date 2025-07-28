Southern Delta and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers peak tomorrow
Get ready for a sky show! On July 29-30, both the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will hit their peak, lighting up the night with up to 25 meteors an hour.
With no bright moon to get in the way, you'll catch plenty of fireballs and long trails—even if you're not in the Southern Hemisphere.
The Delta Aquariids keep going until July 31, so there's more than one chance to catch this cosmic event.
Two different comets, 1 spectacular show!
The Southern Delta Aquariids are all about quick streaks from Comet 96P/Machholz, while Alpha Capricornids bring slower, colorful fireballs from Comet 169P/NEAT.
For the best view, find a dark spot away from city lights and let your eyes adjust.
Look south just before dawn on July 30 for your best shot at seeing both showers together—don't miss it!