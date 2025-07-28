Southern Delta and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers peak tomorrow Technology Jul 28, 2025

Get ready for a sky show! On July 29-30, both the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will hit their peak, lighting up the night with up to 25 meteors an hour.

With no bright moon to get in the way, you'll catch plenty of fireballs and long trails—even if you're not in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Delta Aquariids keep going until July 31, so there's more than one chance to catch this cosmic event.