Climate change could increase snakebites in new areas

A recent study says India's "Big Four" venomous snakes—the Indian cobra, common krait, Russell's viper, and saw-scaled viper—could spread into northern and northeastern states as the climate shifts. This means more people in places not used to these snakes could be at risk.

Snakebite risk index Researchers built a snakebite risk index using climate and health data.

They predict that over the next 50 years, warmer temperatures could push these snakes into northern and northeastern India.

Right now, India already has the world's highest number of snakebite deaths—up to 60,000 each year.

Vulnerability of rural people People in rural areas are especially vulnerable because healthcare access is limited and economic challenges make things tougher.

The study's authors urge better medical facilities in villages, more antivenom supplies, and training for local healthcare workers.

They also call for more research on antivenoms as snake habitats shift with the climate.