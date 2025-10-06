OnePlus's OxygenOS 16 arrives on October 16: What to expect

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of its latest user interface, OxygenOS 16, in India. The new software will be based on Android 16 and is set to debut on October 16. The announcement was made through a post on X (formerly Twitter), teasing the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features that will be integrated into the new UI.

Feature highlights Redesigned elements and AI-powered features OxygenOS 16 will bring a host of redesigned elements to OnePlus devices, along with a range of AI-powered features. The update is expected to potentially include tools that let users query an AI chatbot about items on their phone's display or in the camera viewfinder. It will also offer "Circle to search" functionality, among other capabilities.

Device compatibility OnePlus 15 will be first to run OxygenOS 16 The upcoming OnePlus 15 is likely to be the first smartphone to come pre-installed with OxygenOS 16. Older models may get the update through an over-the-air (OTA) rollout, depending on their compatibility. The tech giant has also confirmed that Google's Gemini AI models will be integrated into its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update, bringing new on-device AI capabilities.