Bihar polls: Election Commission launches 'ECI Net' app
The Election Commission of India has rolled out ECI Net, a new app designed to make the upcoming Bihar assembly elections smoother and more transparent.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shared that voters can now check their electoral details and polling station info easily.
Real-time updates on voter turnout will also be available through the app.
App to update voter turnout every 2 hours
Called "the mother of all apps," ECI Net brings together multiple election tools in one place.
It lets officials update turnout numbers every two hours, helping everyone stay in the loop and cutting down on delays.
With voting happening across 243 seats in two phases and counting set for November 14, this app is all about making the election process clearer and more efficient for everyone involved.